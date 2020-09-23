Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Fans missed the spectacular weather at Mile High for the home opener two weeks ago. Fortunately some lucky Broncos fans will be treated to sunny skies and warm weather Sunday afternoon.
The CBS4 weather team has mostly clear skies, light winds, and warmer than normal temperatures in the forecast for Sunday. Typically the Denver area reaches the lower 70s during the final weekend of September. Temperatures will be at least 10 degrees above normal at Empower Field at Mile High.
The approximately 5,500 fans attending the game in person should plan to dress for warm weather and bring sunglasses and sunscreen.
Kickoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is set for 2:25 p.m.