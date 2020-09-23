Comments
(AP) – A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that the Denver Broncos are in the process of adding free agent Blake Bortles to serve as their backup quarterback. Bortles is a seventh-year veteran who spent five years as the Jacksonville Jaguars’ starter and backed up Jared Goff with the Rams last season.
The Broncos have lost starting quarterback Drew Lock to a shoulder injury. He’s expected to miss three to five games.
Jeff Driskel replaced him and gets the starting nod this weekend against Tampa Bay with practice squad QB Brett Rypien expected to serve as his backup.
