AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– On Wednesday, 18th Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler talked about the investigation into protests in Aurora on July 25 where protesters blocked Interstate 225, something the protest organizers did not have a permit to do. He broke down the events of that day surrounding the protesters and the Jeep, along with other vehicles, that were seen driving through the crowd.

“The only people on the highway legally are the vehicles,” said Brauchler.

Brauchler said that his office will not pursue any criminal charges against anyone involved in the protest who has not already been charged.

He’s asking for more video to help with the investigation, “You can submit anonymously through Crime Stoppers and they will get it to us.”

The driver of the Jeep that drove through a crowd of protesters blocking I-225 on July 25 will not be charged at this time. Brauchler said that according to the statute of limitations, that could change depending on the evidence that comes forward.

“If this guy wanted to run into people, he had plenty of opportunity to do so,” said Brauchler. “He exhibits care to not strike another person.”

Previously, the driver had told CBS4 through his attorney that he was driving to the airport and had a passenger in the car. The driver said he thought the interstate was blocked due to an accident.

The Jeep was seen in video being attacked by the demonstrators including an F-150 truck which rammed the vehicle.

Brauchler confirmed that fact during his Wednesday morning briefing that the driver of the truck intentionally rammed the Jeep.

“I do not intend to pursue charges against the F-150 driver at this point,” said Brauchler. “If new evidence comes forward, I might change my mind.”

The driver’s lawyer previously said his client made no attempt to strike protesters, just to leave. There was no call to 911 because there was no time to react, the attorney said.

One of the demonstrators, Samuel Young, opened fire on the Jeep, striking two other protesters.

RELATED: District Attorney Files More Charges Against I-225 Shooting Suspect Samuel Young

The Jeep’s driver was able to get off I-225, pulled in behind a police car and told his story.

“A man with a bat approached the vehicle and then began swinging at the vehicle. We then proceeded to speed off to avoid kind of damage to ourselves and the vehicle,” the Jeep’s passenger said in a video statement posted to YouTube.

Aurora Police Deputy Chief Harry Glidden had previoulsy told CBS4, “He felt like he was being threatened. He thought he was going to be attacked and he needed to escape, and that’s what he did.”

A video was then taken by a protester showing the driver and his companion. The attorney said police assisted them in leaving the area.

Sawyer, of O’Malley and Sawyer, LLC, had previously stated that his client was just a guy who was in the wrong place at the wrong time.