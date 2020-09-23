ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Robert Joseph Slater Sheetz, a 30-year-old Brighton resident and deputy with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, was formally advised of child abuse charges in court Wednesday.
Sheetz was arrested Tuesday by Brighton Police Department detectives and initially charged with felony child abuse.
A spokesperson with the Adams County District Attorney’s Office declined to explain the reduction of the charge.
Sheetz’s wife, according to a press release from the DA’s Office, brought the infant to Children’s Hospital Friday morning. A doctor determined the infant’s injury were not the result of an accident and police were contacted.
The baby was 34 days old and had injuries to her face. A press release from Brighton PD alleged an assault had occurred in the early morning hours Friday.
Sheetz is due back in Adams County court Nov. 5th.
Sheetz has been with the sheriff’s office for four years and has been placed on leave, a department spokesman told CBS4.