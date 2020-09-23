Erie HOA Homeowners Upset Over Sign OrdersHomeowners in the Erie Village subdivision say they are appalled and outraged that their management company ordered them to immediately remove their social activism yard signs or face financial penalties.

Colorado Veteran Describes Dog Being Taken At GunpointA 61-year-old Army veteran is hoping he can get some help to find his four-legged friend.

More Heat And HazeWatch Lauren Whitney's forecast

Haiti Quake Survivor Now U.S. Soldier: 'I'm Blessed, I'm Lucky To Be Here Today'A young soldier, whose leg was crushed in the 2010 catastrophic earthquake in Haiti, was recently treated for a serious problem in that same leg. Junior Tunis is grateful to his doctors in Denver.

The Drive Along I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon Is About To Get A Lot EasierAfter delays in construction due to covid and then the Grizzly Creek fire, drivers will finally get to drive on the newly resurfaced westbound side of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon.

Summit County Helps Students With Free Wi-Fi To Keep Them ConnectedThe Summit County School District is getting creative to help students get free Wi-Fi during the coronavirus pandemic. The district will park buses outfitted with Wi-Fi in three locations.

