FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Fort Collins police arrested a 23-year-old man on charges of sexually assaulting a child he met online. Abraham Carranza-Estrada reportedly met the victim when she visited family in April of 2020.
The two met on social media, and then later in person. Police say the two engaged in sexual activity, and Carranza-Estrada asked the victim to send him sexually explicit pictures, which she did.
Police arrested the suspect on Sept. 17.
“Sexual predators often use grooming behaviors to earn trust, create a false sense of intimacy, then engage in damaging acts with long-term impacts,” said Sgt. Heather Moore, who leads the Crimes Against Persons Unit.
Investigators say more victims might exist. Anyone with more information is asked to call Det. Laura Knudsen at 970-416-2771.
The police department will hose a free, virtual http://www.fcgov.com/police for parents on Oct. 6 from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
How old was the “child”? How oldid the “child” appear or portray herself to be?
How is it that what pass for news media now routinely omit even such information as the age of the alleged victim from articles about sexual assault? It’s wrong, of course.