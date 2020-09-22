Comments
“We’re here to try to stop the board from going too far and destroying the service that is their mission, to provide transportation, that’s what they are here for. But they are proposing cuts in service and cuts in frontline workers that will destroy their ability to do that,” said one union representative.
RTD made more than 40% cuts in their service when the coronavirus pandemic started and the agency said are still not back to pre-pandemic levels.
DENVER (CBS4)– RTD drivers protested outside of Union Station on Tuesday afternoon. They are upset about the transportation agency’s plan to reduce its workforce.
RTD plans to eliminate more than 800 positions as they struggle with budget shortfalls.
The protesters carried signs that read “No Workers No Service” and “RTD Was Saving For A Rainy Day And Now It’s Pouring.”
