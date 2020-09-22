PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – State wildlife officials want to find who poached a pronghorn in South Park in August. They say the buck was shot with a crossbow and left to die north of Highway 24, just west of Wilkerson Pass.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers believe the buck was killed on Aug. 23 or 24.
“Officers believe the individual responsible was nervous to finish off the animal and take it into their possession because of its close proximity to the highway. It is likely the suspect shot the animal from the highway right of way,” CPW stated in a news release.
Hunting with a crossbow was not allowed, as it was archery season. Licenses for buck pronghorn hunting in South Park sometimes takes over ten years to draw.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact CPW’s Denver office at 303-291-7227, or report it to Operation Game Thief by phone at 1-877-265-6648.
“In this specific case, individuals with information who are willing to testify may be eligible for a buck pronghorn hunting license in the area through the Turn In Poachers program,” CPW stated.