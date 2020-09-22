DENVER (CBS4) – Despite major efforts to capture a 33-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman suspected in a string of Denver metro area bank robberies, the crimes appear to be continuing. On Monday authorities said a FirstBank on Federal Boulevard was robbed just before noon, and Paul Hernandez and Mary Bannigan are believed to be the suspects. This comes five days days after authorities put out a Crime Stoppers alert asking for the public’s help locating the pair.

Well known to law enforcement, Hernandez (also known as the “Powder Puff Bandit”) is a federal ex-convict who served time for bank robberies where he was known as the Bleach Blonde Bandit. More recently, he was arrested and is facing charges for three different January 2020 bank robberies where he covered his tattoos with makeup and was given the new nickname. In June, Hernandez was released from custody on bond in the case and he didn’t show up for a court hearing earlier this month.

Along with Bannigan, he is now suspected in the following robberies:

– Aug. 25 at 3 p.m. TCF Bank 2084 South Broadway in Denver

– Aug. 31 at 4:30 p.m. TCF Bank 7206 Federal Boulevard in Westminster

– Sept. 3 at 4:30 p.m. TCF Bank in Denver

– Sept. 8 at 4:30 p.m. TCF Bank in Arvada

– Sept. 15 at 2:46 p.m. Key Bank 7372 West Chatfield Avenue in Littleton

– Sept. 21 at 11:40 a.m. FirstBank at 3801 Federal Boulevard in Denver

Police say Hernandez showed a gun during at least one of the robberies and in some of the surveillance images the the criminals were wearing face masks.

“We are desperate to get the community’s help to bring this guy in,” District Attorney George Brauchler said.

Hernandez has extensive, identifiable tattoos on his face and his shaved head. He is Hispanic and is approximately 5-foot-7. Bannigan is also Hispanic and was described as being 5-foot-2 with long dark hair she sometimes colors blond. She wears glasses.

Anyone who has information that might help investigators in this investigation is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. People who provide tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of as much as $10,000.