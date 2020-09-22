Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – More short-term businesses are coming to Denver’s Larimer Square as long-term tenants close up shop due to the coronavirus pandemic. BusinessDen reports more “pop-up” shops are opening in the area, partly because of the uncertainty businesses face in this climate.
Some of the new shops include Garage Sale, Mammut and Milly Rose Designs. More are opening soon.
Notably, Farmer’s Market will open in the space which once held the beloved The Market at 1445 Larimer Street. It will reportedly be similar by offering products from multiple artisans. The popular coffee shop served the community for 37 years.