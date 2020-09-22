Comments
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Investigators found human remains at the site of a massive house fire in Jefferson County. The home was located off of Highway 285, west of Indian Hills, on Stags Leap Trail.
Neighbors reported an explosion and firefighters with the Inter-Canyon Fire Protection District got to the home just after 1 a.m. on Monday.
Firefighters worked for hours to get it under control and kept it from spreading.
“On Monday afternoon, when the structure had cooled sufficiently to search for the fire’s point of origin, human remains were discovered at the site,” officials said.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation into the death of the individual whose remains were found.