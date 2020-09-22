MONUMENT, Colo. (CBS4)– School districts had until Monday morning to decide if they would play fall or spring football under new Colorado High School Activities Association-approved guidelines. The administration gave districts the choice of which season to compete in.

Schools can only play in one season, and there will be champions named in each season. CHSAA released a list of all the schools in the state on Tuesday that will play this fall. Denver Public Schools and Aurora Public Schools decided to play in the spring.

“At first we didn’t really believe it,” said Luke McAllister, a senior at Palmer Ridge High School in Monument. “My first reaction was I was pumped knowing I could play this fall.”

Luke’s team is one of many across the state opting to play fall football under new CHSAA guidelines. With a verbal commitment to play at CSU next year, Luke says getting more practice in before he plays at the college level will help him long term.

“It works a lot better now, so I can play in the fall. I’m planning on graduating early so I can get up to CSU and get up to spring training,” he said.

His dad, Mark McAllister helped organize a protest earlier this month, and helped start LetCoPlay.com, a hub for players to make their plea to play.

“When the voices of the young men came out, and their stories came online, that was hugely impactful to having the message go out,” Mark said.

He believes the online and social media campaign made a positive impact on CHSAA and Gov. Jared Polis.

“All of these kids get to play, they get to play the game they love, and on top of that those, seniors who are about to graduate get to showcase their talent, and perhaps get those scholarship opportunities.”

Win or lose, Luke says it’s all about getting back on the field.

“There’s no other feeling like Friday night lights,” said Luke. “It’s something you’ll never get back, because you can only play high school football once.”

