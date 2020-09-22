DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado High School Athletics Association announced the high school football teams that will play this fall. Denver Public Schools and Aurora Public Schools decided to play in the spring.
LINK: CHSAA
5A
NORTH
Fairview
Fossil Ridge
Horizon
Legacy
Poudre
Rocky Mountain
Prairie View
JEFFCO
Arvada West
Columbine
Lakewood
Mullen
Pomona
Ralston Valley
SOUTH
Chaparral
Doherty
Douglas County
Legend
Pine Creek
Regis Jesuit
DOUGLAS COUNTY
Castle View
Highlands Ranch
Mountain Vista
Rock Canyon
ThunderRidge
Valor Christian
CENTENNIAL
Arapahoe
Cherokee Trail
Cherry Creek
Eaglecrest
Grandview
Smoky Hill
Overland
4A
NORTHERN 1
Brighton
Broomfield
Erie
Heritage
Silver Creek
Windsor
NORTHERN 2
Greeley West
Greeley Central
Longmont
Loveland
Monarch
Skyline
JEFFCO
Bear Creek
Chatfield
Dakota Ridge
Golden
Standley Lake
Wheat Ridge
SOUTHERN
Air Academy
Fountain-Fort Carson
Mesa Ridge
Pueblo West
Rampart
Vista Ridge
WESTERN SLOPE
Grand Junction
Fruita Monument
Montrose
Grand Junction Central
Palmer Ridge
Ponderosa
I-25
Cheyenne Mountain
Coronado
Liberty
Palmer
Thornton
Widefield