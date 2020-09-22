DEVELOPING STORYFurlough days mandated for Colorado state workers who make above $50,000
By Jeff Gurney
Filed Under:Colorado News

DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado High School Athletics Association announced the high school football teams that will play this fall. Denver Public Schools and Aurora Public Schools decided to play in the spring.

LINK: CHSAA

5A

NORTH
Fairview
Fossil Ridge
Horizon
Legacy
Poudre
Rocky Mountain
Prairie View

JEFFCO
Arvada West
Columbine
Lakewood
Mullen
Pomona
Ralston Valley

SOUTH
Chaparral
Doherty
Douglas County
Legend
Pine Creek
Regis Jesuit

DOUGLAS COUNTY
Castle View
Highlands Ranch
Mountain Vista
Rock Canyon
ThunderRidge
Valor Christian

CENTENNIAL
Arapahoe
Cherokee Trail
Cherry Creek
Eaglecrest
Grandview
Smoky Hill
Overland

4A
NORTHERN 1
Brighton
Broomfield
Erie
Heritage
Silver Creek
Windsor

NORTHERN 2
Greeley West
Greeley Central
Longmont
Loveland
Monarch
Skyline

JEFFCO
Bear Creek
Chatfield
Dakota Ridge
Golden
Standley Lake
Wheat Ridge

SOUTHERN
Air Academy
Fountain-Fort Carson
Mesa Ridge
Pueblo West
Rampart
Vista Ridge

WESTERN SLOPE
Grand Junction
Fruita Monument
Montrose
Grand Junction Central
Palmer Ridge
Ponderosa

I-25
Cheyenne Mountain
Coronado
Liberty
Palmer
Thornton
Widefield

Jeff Gurney

