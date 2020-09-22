Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – A Colorado couple is desperate to find their two-month-old mini dachshund named Loki. The puppy was stolen from them at gunpoint in Denver last week.
Denver police say the theft happened near Nettie Moore Park on North Utica Street at around 7 p.m. on Sept. 17.
Those two males have been identified “in relation” to the robbery, but the Loki remains missing.
One of the owners shared a post asking the public for help. He says the suspects got away in what might be a black 2005 Saturn VUE.
Anyone with more information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.