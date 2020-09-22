Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The National Park Service is helping fall color seekers to find the best places at the best time. The Fall Foliage Prediction Map keeps track of where the best places are in Colorado and nationwide.
The map has a sliding date scale that shows the color grid from “patchy” to “peak” and even “past peak” depending where you are.
In Colorado, some places will be past peak by next week, so the best time to go leaf peeping is in the next few days, depending on location and altitude.
Some places, especially in lower elevations, will still be in “peak” mode the first week in October.