Fall officially arrived at 7:31 am on Tuesday, however it won’t really feel like fall around here for a little while.
Temperatures will remain well above our normal all week. We will most likely crack into the 90s two more times this week. That would continue our tally of 90 degree days so far this year. We are currently at 74 days in the 90s or above, which is now the new record for a year. We broke that on Saturday.
Heading into the weekend, we will get a little break from the heat and drop down the 70s with plenty of sunshine.
We had a nice little break from the intense haze and smoke on Tuesday, but it won’t last for long. More smoke rolls in on Wednesday, which means another day with Air Quality Alerts. Limit your time outside if you can.
Colorado will overall stay very dry the next few days. We desperately need some rain in Colorado, but just not in the forecast.