DENVER (CBS4) — There is a new tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Denver. Two New York artists painted a mural of the late U.S. Supreme Court justice on Market Street, during the annual CRUSH Walls festival.
Artists “Menace and Resa” stated:
“A legal, cultural and feminist icon, Ruth Bader Ginsburg changed the world and left a powerful legacy. She used her power in the Supreme Court to fight for gender equality, women’s interests, and civil rights and liberties.
“She showed generations of Americans what it really looks like to be a strong woman. Now that she’s gone, the future of our country seems uncertain and at risk. It has a lot of us feeling uneasy. We must muster up the courage and continue her legacy by fighting for what is right and just.
“RBG once said, ‘To make life a little better for people less fortunate than you, that’s what I think a meaningful life is. One lives not just for oneself but for one’s community.’ As artists, we vow to live a life that is tremendously meaningful and pledge to work for the benefit of communities all throughout the country.”
The mural is located at 2150 Market Street.