DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver City Council approved a one-year contract with Turo, a carsharing program, at Denver International Airport. According to Business Den, Denver-based travelers can loan out their vehicle to incoming visitors.
Instead of paying for parking, the person renting out the vehicle can actually make money while traveling.
The pilot program lasts for one year and may be renewed at the end of the contract depending on the company’s standing with DIA. The airport keeps a percentage of the profits.
DIA is the first airport in the U.S. to contract with a carsharing company.