LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – A delivery truck driver found themselves in a tight predicament Tuesday afternoon. South Metro firefighters responded to Littleton Adventist Hospital on South Broadway when the truck became stuck under the awning.
First, firefighters cut damaged metal from the top of the trailer, then they deflated the tires in an effort to remove the truck.
When those didn’t work, they placed in a portable water tank in the trailer and filled it with about 750 gallons of water. That added enough weight to remove the trailer from under the awning.
No one was hurt, and firefighters say the structure was not damaged.