(CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation gave out 41 Revitalizing Main Street grants in an effort to revitalize the economy and keep people safe. The money goes directly to towns coming up with creative changes to roads and community spaces as a way to promote social distancing.
Some of the recipients include Telluride’s Mountain Village. It received $50,000 to expand pedestrian plazas.
Colorado State University received a $44,000 grant to widen its main corridor through campus.