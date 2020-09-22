Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora are searching for a suspect who shot a man and then stole two cars. It all started on Aug. 29 when two men got into a fight on E. Exposition Avenue near S. Havana Street.
The suspect took a gun out of a stolen white Kia and shot the other man. The shooting victim survived.
The suspect then took off in a maroon Hyundai.
Anyone who has any information about the shooting or either vehicle is asked to call the Aurora Police Department at (303) 627-3100.