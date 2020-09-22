Comments
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that one of its law enforcement horses has passed away. Kobe’s end of watch was listed as Friday, Sept. 18.
“A few days ago, Kobe succumbed to old age,” the sheriff’s office tweeted. “We will always remember you. Thank you for your many years of service.”
Kobe served on the mounted patrol unit.
The sheriff’s office said Kobe had recently visited with students from the Colorado Center for the Blind and shared photos on Twitter.