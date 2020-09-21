Arenado Goes On Injured List With Sore Left ShoulderColorado Rockies All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado has been hampered recently by inflammation in his AC joint, along with a bone bruise, and the team elected Monday to shut him down.

Denver Broncos QB Drew Lock Out For Several Weeks Due To Shoulder InjuryDenver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock will miss several weeks while dealing with a shoulder injury.

Denver Broncos Wide Receiver Courtland Sutton Out For The Year With Torn ACLSutton becomes the latest in a long list of injuries for Denver which includes Von Miller, Drew Lock, Phillip Lindsay, and A.J. Bouye.

Jazmyn Jackson On Athletes Unlimited Softball: 'These Are Some Talented Women Out Here'Jazmyn Jackson discusses her experience in the new professional softball league called Athletes Unlimited Softball and using her platform to discuss racial injustice.

Colorado Schools Can Choose Between Football Now Or Football In The SpringSchools have until Monday so the organization can build schedules for one of two seasons that will offer teams at least six games during the 2020-21 school year.