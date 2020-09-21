JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Investigators say Joseph Van Eck, 32, is suspected of committing multiple sex assaults in Jefferson County over the past month.
Van Eck is is suspected of picking up at least three different victims along Colfax Avenue and driving them to a remote location, where he forced them to engage in unwanted sexual activity.
Van Eck is being held on a $1 million cash only bond for sex assault and kidnapping charges.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Lakewood Police Department believe there may be more victims.
“To protect the integrity of the investigation, no further information, including a mugshot of Van Eck, will be provided at this time,” the sheriff’s office stated.
Anyone with information about these cases, or who may have been victimized by Van Eck, is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (303) 271-5612 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867).