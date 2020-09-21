Comments
(CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol shared new information about a deadly crash that closed Interstate 70 near the Empire exit on Sunday. Officers responded to the crash in the eastbound lanes at around 12 p.m.
Officials tell CBS4 a motorcyclist was traveling in the express lane when the driver of a Subaru merged from the left lane into the express lane.
The motorcyclist was tragically dragged for an unspecified amount of time. The victim has not been identified publicly.
CSP says charges are pending as they wait for the coroner’s report.
The interstate reopened at around 2 p.m.