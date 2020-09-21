LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – More than 15 fire engines arrived in Larimer County on Monday to help at the Cameron Peak Fire. Strong wind speeds and dead fuel helped the Cameron Peak Fire by more than 1,500 acres on Sunday.
Some of those firefighters came from South Metro Fire Rescue. That team was assigned to protect structures.
South Metro Brush 33 with a crew of 4 personnel joined firefighters from across the front range to assist with the #cameronpeakfire in Larimer County this morning. They’re part of a “surge group” of 15 engines assigned to provide support for critical missions on the incident. pic.twitter.com/Gge1yOCgIk
— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) September 21, 2020
The elevated fire activity prompted evacuations for those in the Red Feather and Crystal Lakes areas.
Air tankers and helicopters are still providing support, and up until this point couldn’t reach the fire well enough because of the terrain. However, the U.S. Forest Service says the fire moved to a more “favorable” area for large air tankers to drop fire retardant.
The RMA has received notification that a VLAT (Very Large Air Tanker), four LATs & Lead are on their way to assist firefighters on the ground at the Cameron Peak fire.
— RMACC (@RMACCinfo) September 21, 2020
The fire is now more than 104,000 acres and remains 15% contained.
It has destroyed 54 buildings, including 25 homes.
