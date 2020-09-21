CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Michael Spencer
Filed Under:Denver Broncos News

DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos head coach Vic Fangio has reportedly been fined $100,000 for not wearing a mask in Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Fangio was seen with the mask off-and-on throughout the game.

According to Schefter, San Francisco’s Kyle Shanahan and Seattle’s Pete Carrol were also fined $100,000 and the Broncos, 49ers and Seahawks were each fined an additional $250,000 as a team.

