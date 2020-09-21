Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos head coach Vic Fangio has reportedly been fined $100,000 for not wearing a mask in Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL fined three head coaches – – Denver’s Vic Fangio, Seattle’s Pete Carroll and SF’s Kyle Shanahan – $100,000 each for not wearing masks Sunday, and each of their teams another $250,000, sources told ESPN.
So that’s $1.05 million dollars in fines for not wearing masks.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 22, 2020
Fangio was seen with the mask off-and-on throughout the game.
According to Schefter, San Francisco’s Kyle Shanahan and Seattle’s Pete Carrol were also fined $100,000 and the Broncos, 49ers and Seahawks were each fined an additional $250,000 as a team.