Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – A lane at the Pepsi Center coronavirus testing site will have a lane dedicated for college students. Starting on Sept. 22, students studying in Denver can be tested.
City officials ask students to bring their student I.D., show it to staff so they can be directed to the correct lane.
Testing for students will be available on weekdays from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
“Students with access to health care at campus clinics or with private insurance, should take advantage of those resources,” stated the Denver Public Health and Environment Department in a news release on Monday.
The tests are free to all Coloradans.