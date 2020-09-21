ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock will miss several weeks while dealing with a shoulder injury.
“Drew is going to be out any to three to four to five weeks all depending upon the healing process,” said Broncos head coach Vic Fangio on Monday.
Lock was hurt in the first quarter of Sunday’s loss to Pittsburgh.
“There’s nothing structurally wrong with his shoulder,” added Fangio, which is good news for the second-year signal caller.
“He’s got a bad bruise there, and when it’s your throwing shoulder it’s going to take time to heal. He’s got to get his strength back to where he fully has it and he can operate at 100%.”
Lock, who is in his first-year as the Broncos full-time starter, was playing in just his seventh career NFL game.
The Broncos will now turn to Jeff Driskel, who played the majority of Sunday’s game and finished 18-34 with 256 yards and two touchdowns. He also had an interception. Driskel will likely get the start on Sunday with quarterback Brett Rypien being called up from the practice squad.