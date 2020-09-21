DENVER (CBS4)– They fiercely compete for customers, but now, 30 fitness brands have joined forces to fight the spread of COVID-19. The new Colorado Fitness Coalition (CFC) is working to keep members safe and businesses open.

At the Colorado Athletic Club Tabor Center, Tyler Winterholler meets with a personal trainer five days a week.

When he’s not working out, Winterholler is working long hours managing the dining rooms of 26 restaurants.

“I probably interact with probably, on an average, 500 to 800 people a day and this is the safest place in my world, every day,” he told CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh.

Safety at the club starts with a temperature check. Masks are mandatory. Club members get sanitizer and a towel. Staff members wipe down equipment and even use electrostatic sprayer sanitation technology.

“We know now that our health is more important than ever,” said JoAnna Masloski, COO of Colorado Athletic Clubs.

The seven Denver metro area clubs have taken a pledge to follow state and local rules to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

In all, 30 brands that include 175 locations have taken the pledge, forming the CFC to establish consistent safety protocols across all gyms.

“We needed a bigger voice,” explained Masloski.

She said Colorado Athletic Clubs have seen about 40% of members come back after the 12-week closure because of the coronavirus pandemic. The coalition wants customers to know it is safe to return.

“We are struggling right now and we are going to continue to fight the good fight so that we can serve more people,” she said.

Masloski says exercise can save lives and customers, like Winterholler, can save businesses.

“I’m 100% on board with whatever we have to do to get back to normal,” said Winterholler.

It is unusual, but the hope is this strong alliance of fitness clubs will keep both customers and businesses healthy.