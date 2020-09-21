CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs says it’s tearing down its monkey pavilion in November. It’s home to lemurs, monkeys and sloths.

(credit: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo)

The facility has been around since 1942 and the zoo says there are more modern ways to house the animals and inspire more of a connection with visitors.

(credit: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo)

The zoo hasn’t made any decisions on what its next step will be to house the animals.

(credit: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo)

Some of the monkeys will stay at the zoo in other enclosures and others will go to new homes.

