COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs says it’s tearing down its monkey pavilion in November. It’s home to lemurs, monkeys and sloths.
The facility has been around since 1942 and the zoo says there are more modern ways to house the animals and inspire more of a connection with visitors.
The zoo hasn’t made any decisions on what its next step will be to house the animals.
Some of the monkeys will stay at the zoo in other enclosures and others will go to new homes.