CHERRY CREEK STATE PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – The off leash dog area at Cherry Creek State Park will close briefly next month. Starting Oct. 5, crews will work on adding concrete between the parking lot and two new pedestrian access points.
They also plan to install fencing around drainages, maintaining the natural surface trails, trees and tall grass.
The work is expected to last four days. It occurs twice a year.
State park officials say the dog area saw very high visitation and use in 2020, but it’s not clear if that was an increase from previous years.
Volunteers are being invited to help. Those who are interested can contact the park by calling 303-766-6562.