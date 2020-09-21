AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – It was a most unusual protest with unexpected charges. Demonstrators surrounded the Aurora Police District One station July 3 with more than a dozen officers inside. Now, some protesters are now accused of attempted kidnapping.

Terrance Roberts is one of the protest leaders. He has been released from jail on other charges including inciting a riot. He is not accused of attempted kidnapping. He can’t understand why anyone faces such a charge.

“No one was hurt, no one had any intentions of kidnapping anyone,” he told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger.

Over the weekend, Roberts led hundreds through the streets of Denver to protest the charges. There were also demonstrations in support taking place in Los Angeles.

Adan Poastencia said, “The charges against them should be dropped. The charges against them are kidnapping.”

Legal analyst Raj Chohan calls the attempted kidnapping charges “aggressive,” but says they meet the legal definition.

“First degree kidnapping can be satisfied if somebody is held against their will and some concession is demanded in order to secure their release. In this case, it looks like we have that”

Authorities claim wire, rope, and barricades prevented officers from going on calls.

Terrance Roberts is a former gang member who spent 10 years behind bars. He later led an anti-gang organization to keep kids out of trouble. Now, his focus is social justice.

“We have a right to protest when police murder people and there is no charges. That is the American way.”

Two of six people charged and arrested in connection with the various protests remain behind bars. The district attorneys in Adams in Arapahoe Counties would not comment on the charges.