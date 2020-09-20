LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office issued mandatory evacuations for residents in Red Feather and Crystal Lakes on Sunday. The Cameron Peak Fire is burning in the area.

The National Weather Service says gusty wind on Sunday helped the fire flare. The U.S. Forest Service says the activity was active on the northwest perimeter, and the fire is moving east.

They add firefighters were “pulled to safety zones.”

Those on Manhattan Road down to Highway 14 and Shambhala Center areas were also notified to evacuate. Voluntary evacuations were issued for those living in Glacier View, Lady Moon and Magic Sky Ranch.

“You are encouraged to move livestock and pets out of the area and to prepare for mandatory evacuations,” county officials announced on Sunday. The fire has burned 102,596 acres and is 15% contained. A shelter is set up at Cache La Poudre Middle School on County road 54G. Multiple Type 1 helicopters and three single engine airtankers are responding to drop water and retardant to try to slow down the fire spread. Last weekend, sheriff’s officials announced 54 buildings were destroyed in the fire — 25 of them being homes.

RELATED: Wildfire Smoke Returns This Week, Continued Very Warm

State health officials noted extreme fire behavior at the Cameron Peak Fire and the Mullen Fire burning in Wyoming. They expect smoke to creep into the Denver metro area by Monday morning.

Both the #MullenFire and #CameronPeakFire showing extreme fire behavior. Smoke from this fires expected in Ft. Collins/Greeley tonight and then spread south to Denver Monday morning. Action Day for Particulates in effect for the Front Range. #cofire https://t.co/gO0dyzMPUI pic.twitter.com/xxGmo9CyEF — CDPHE Air Pollution (@cdpheapcd) September 20, 2020

LINK: NoCo Alert