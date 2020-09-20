DENVER (CBS4) – Fall will officially arrive Tuesday of this week but it will still feel like late summer for the next several days. High temperatures around Colorado will run anywhere from 5 to 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.
Several large wildfires continue to burn in northern Colorado and southern Wyoming right now and that means the smoke is still around. It will ebb and flow as surface wind patterns shift but overall we expect it to make a return to Denver and the Front Range over the next few days.
As of this posting there are air quality alerts in effect for extreme northern Colorado. These could expand, possibly back into metro Denver, over the next few days.
Looking ahead there is really no major change in sight over the next 5 days. Afternoon highs in Denver will be in the 80s and potentially even near 90 degrees at times. Lows will be in the 50s.
There is a slight chance for a few showers and storms on Tuesday but other than that it should be a dry week ahead for most of the state. The upcoming weekend could bring a cold front to the area with temperatures falling closer to where they should be for this time of year.