By Danielle Chavira
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A home in unincorporated Douglas County was destroyed by a fire Friday night. South Metro firefighters responded to the home on Windhaven Drive outside of Parker.

Fire officials say the home was completely engulfed and started collapsing. Multiple agencies used resources to attack the fire from the air.

No one was home at the time.

The house fire sparked a grass fire nearby, but everything was brought under control hours later.

It’s not clear what caused the fire.

