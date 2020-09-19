WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The men’s basketball team at the University of Northern Colorado created a video which is gaining a lot of interest. The video talks about race relations in America.
“We stand for our community. We stand for our brothers and our sisters. We stand for our teammates, we stand together because Black lives matter,” a player says in the video.
Students and coaches participated in the video. Eleven of UNC’s 16 players are Black.
Coach Steve Smiley says they began talking about doing something as players shared their experiences.
“I’ve been asked if i’m a gang member before, a drug dealer, just simple things like that, but they don’t know my story. They don’t know where I come from. They don’t know I’m a division one athlete, but it’s just the color of your skin, that’s all it is,” said Rodrick McCobb.
The team says the video is not anti-police or political, but they hope it is thought provoking. They add they support the Black Lives Matter movement and want their voices to be heard as part of the discussion about social justice in America.