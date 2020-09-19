Comments
DENVER (CBS4)- Our thick blanket of smoke thinned out enough on Saturday to allow the sunshine to warm Denver (DIA) to 90 degrees for a high! This breaks the all time record for most 90 degree days in a summer.
The old record of 73 was set back in 2012. Most of our viewing area had a noticeable warm up on Saturday. With Greeley coming in at 92° and La Junta with the states high at 93°.
Fort Collins and Cheyenne stayed in the 80s in part because of the smoke still thick in those areas due to the smoke from the Middle Fork Fire burning north of Steamboat Springs.