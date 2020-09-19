BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The director of football operations at the University of Colorado Boulder faces a citation for violating a public health order, city officials say. Bryan McGinnis also needed a permit before taking team members on a hike on Mount Sanitas on Sept. 17.
Park rangers say many people were hiking without masks and were not socially distancing themselves. A member of the training staff reportedly told officials there were 108 people in the group.
“CU has cooperated fully with the city. University representatives have expressed regret about the incident and have assured the city they are taking steps to avoid further similar occurrences,” the city stated on Friday.
City officials remind the public face coverings are required on city trails and other public spaces in the county where six feet of distancing between people is not maintainable.