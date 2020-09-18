Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — Two new World War II exhibitions open Saturday at the Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum.
“’WWII and You’ explores the technologies and ideas developed during the war that are part of our lives in surprising ways today,” the website states.
“Lest We Forget: WWII” is a three-piece bronze sculpture honoring the 88,000 U.S. airmen killed in the war.
“World War II was the deadliest war in human history, taking 70-85 million lives, both military and civilian. Few of the men and women who lived through WWII are alive today, but their legacy is an important part of our daily lives.
You can pre-order tickets online and visit the World War II hanger in the Lowry neighborhood.