DENVER (CBS4) – Heath advisories related to wildfire smoke have been expanded to 41 of Colorado’s 64 counties on Friday. Air quality will remain unhealthy for everyone through Friday afternoon before significant improvement arrives this weekend.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the smoke in the air on Friday is expected to be similar to Thursday with even more counties in Colorado being impacted.

Much of the smoke is coming from the West Coast but some of it is originating from in-site fires including the Cameron Peak Fire near Red Feather Lakes, the Middle Fork Fire north of Steamboat Springs, and a new wildfire in Wyoming north of Walden.

The air has been declared unhealthy for everyone (not just sensitive groups) through at least 4 p.m. on Friday and Colorado residents are encouraged to spend more time indoors than outdoors. Avoiding outdoor exercise until Saturday is also recommended.

Smoke forecast models agree there should be considerably less smoke across most of the state on Saturday compared to Friday. Air Quality will likely be upgraded to unhealthy for only sensitive groups (older adults, very young children, and those with asthma) and perhaps even better.

RELATED: Health Officials Urge Limited Outdoor Activities Due To Poor Air Quality

The shades of while on the map below is where smoke is expected to be at 5 p.m. Friday.

24 hours later the same model shows far less smoke.

As the amount of smoke decreases, temperature will increase and the Denver area should come close to 90 degrees Saturday afternoon.