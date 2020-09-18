BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — Students living at a high-rise dormitory at the University of Colorado-Boulder are being required to move out this weekend, as the university works to “create additional isolation spaces for campus residents.” Notification was recently send to students in Darley North — one of the towers in Williams Village. Students will not be able to stay with their roommates, “due to space availability,” university officials stated in an email sent to students.
“We know that moving mid-semester is challenging, and we are doing everything we can to minimize the impacts of this change for our residents. We will do our best to keep your community together, though we will not be able to move roommates together due to space availability,” the notice stated.
Students are being given a $250 credit to their Bursar’s account, “for the inconvenience of this short notification.”
Earlier this week, Boulder County Public Health issued a strong recommendation to every CU Boulder student living in Boulder to self-quarantine in their Boulder home or residence hall for 14 days to contain the outbreak. Students are asked to only leave homes or residence halls for essential needs.
“We really do want students, for the most part, to stay where they are and not gather with other groups,” said Jeff Zayach, Executive Director for Boulder County Public Health.
