(CBS4) – If you’re looking for something fun to do with your family this weekend, there are plenty of events happening around the Denver metro area. Some are virtual, while others are in-person.

The walls of RiNo will once again be transformed with new works of art. CRUSH WALLS is a weeklong celebration of graffiti and street art, which has helped to curate hundreds of murals in RiNo over the last decade. This weekend, the outdoor gallery is free, as people can take a self-guided tour to look at the art. To keep people safe there will be sanitation stations, and everyone is asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing while watching the artists work.

Fritzler Farms is opening up for fall activities on Saturday, September 19th! This includes a fall favorite, the corn maze! This year’s maze design shows two hands holding a heart shaped Earth, with a plant sprouting from the top. The Fritzler Family said its meant to be a big thank you to those who have made sacrifices during the trying times. The Fritzler Farm Park also offers a pumpkin patch and other fun activities for the entire family. A day pass costs $11.95.

On Saturday, you can raise money for man’s best friend, by drinking beer! The Outlets at Castle Rock are hosting an event called “Barks and Brews” to raise money for the Humane Society of the South Platte Valley. From 2-6pm, people can bring their pups to the pop-up Breckenridge Brewery Beer Garden. For every $5 donation to the humane society, you’ll get a free beer. To ensure social distancing you are asked to preregister for this event online.