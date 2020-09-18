DENVER (CBS4)– Community members gathered at City Park in Denver to remember and honor the life of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday night. They wanted to share their stories of she inspired them.
Ginsburg, the longest serving woman on the U.S. Supreme Court, died at age 87 from complications of metastatic pancreas cancer. The Court said she died Friday evening, “surrounded by her family at her home in Washington, D.C.”
RELATED: ‘Loss Of A Titan’: Colorado Lawmakers Reflect On Passing Of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
She meant so many things to so many people in different walks of life. In that way, she was all things American, independent, strong and as many have said, a trailblazer. Her passing brought a flood of emotion at an impromptu gathering in Denver.
They gathered and lit candles in the park, taking turns speaking from the heart.
RELATED: ‘One Of The All-Time Greats’: Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser Remembers Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
At City Park, state lawmakers gathered with others from the community to honor a woman who will be remembered for generations, not just for the important legacy she left behind with the American justice system, but for the way her life seems to have left a mark on so many.