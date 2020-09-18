(CBS4) – This week Craig Hospital is kicking off their Pedal 4 Possible charity event. All money raised will fund innovative therapy programs that help Craig Hospital patients experiencing spinal cord and brain injury. Like many events, this year’s Pedal 4 Possible is going virtual.
Participants can complete any activity of their choice and share it on social media. CBS4 is a proud sponsor of Pedal 4 Possible and our own Dominic Garcia will be emceeing the event. He recently spoke to Tom Carr, Craig Hospital’s Director of Therapeutic Recreation. He said the donations make a world of difference.
“These injuries, brain and spinal cord, are chronic. They’re going to affect our patients throughout their lifespan. There are going to be a number of costs, equipment, care, and a number of things that aren’t necessarily reimbursed by insurance,” he told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.
Pedal 4 Possible runs from this Saturday to Sept. 26. To sign up or make a donation visit CraigHospital.org.
Pedal 4 Possible is a CBS4 Sponsored Event.