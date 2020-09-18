Comments
(CBS4) — Nolan Strauss has been charged with a hate crime after allegedly stabbing a man inside an Arby’s fast food restaurant. Strauss, 26, who is from Colorado Springs, told officers he stabbed him because the man was Black, and he “doesn’t like Black people.”
It happened in Oregon last December. Police say the victim was waiting for the manager so he could submit documents for a job application. Police say Strauss attacked him from behind, stabbing him in the neck.
The victim was airlifted to a hospital in Boise, Idaho, for emergency surgery.
Strauss will face a federal judge in October.