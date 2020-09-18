Comments
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Investigators are looking for a boy who has been missing since Sept. 5. Dorian Ortiz, 12, is believed to be with his mother Jessica, somewhere in the Denver metro area. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says his mother does not have custodial rights and issued an endangered missing alert for him earlier this month.
Investigators believe Dorian left home after an argument and got into a red or plum-colored sedan sedan with his mom. Deputies say Jessica Ortiz and the boy might be in the Lakewood area, where she lives.
Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Jessica earlier this month. They say is actively avoiding them.
You’re asked to call 911 or 970-416-1985 if you see them.