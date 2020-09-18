Restaurants Are Prepping For The Change Of Season With Weatherproof DiningRestaurants are beginning to set up outdoor weatherproof dining options so guests can still social distance while dining in the colder months.

22 minutes ago

K9 Viper Helps Find $95K In Meth And Cocaine During Traffic Stop In BrightonWeld County Deputies seized more than $95,000 worth of illegal narcotics during a traffic stop in Brighton last Thursday. K9 Viper, and deputy handler Larry Neugebauer, located the drugs after the suspects vehicle left a known drug house.

41 minutes ago

Postal Service To Destroy Undelivered Election Mailers As Part Of Settlement With ColoradoThe U.S. Postal Service will give Colorado election officials the opportunity to preview future national mailings pertaining to voting procedures for the upcoming 2020 election. USPS will also destroy the remaining postcards that have not been delivered in its most recent election-related mailing.

43 minutes ago

Missing: 12-Year-Old Dorian Ortiz Believed To Be With Mom Who Doesn't Have CustodyThe Larimer County Sheriff's Office is looking for a boy who has been missing since Sept. 5. Dorian Ortiz, 12, is believed to be with his mother Jessica, somewhere in the Denver metro area. Investigators say his mother does not have custodial rights.

43 minutes ago

Human Remains Discovered In Mesa Verde National Park May Be Mitchell Dale Stehling, Who Went Missing 7 Years AgoAuthorities say personal items accompanying human remains found Thursday in Mesa Verde National Park allow them to tentatively identify the bones as those of a man who went missing there in 2013. Park officials, in a Friday press release, said they are tentatively identifying the remains as Mitchell Dale Stehling.

44 minutes ago

Food Banks Are Seeing Increase In NeedOne of the acts of kindness that you can do as part of Xcel Energy's Day of Service is donate to a local food pantry.

4 hours ago