DENVER (CBS4) — Colorado lawmakers are reflecting on the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Ginsburg, the longest serving woman on the U.S. Supreme Court, died at age 87 from complications of metastatic pancreas cancer. The Court said she died Friday evening, “surrounded by her family at her home in Washington, D.C.”

Gov. Jared Polis released the following statement:

“Today Coloradans and our nation mourn the loss of a titan. We have lost a fearless advocate for women and families and someone who never stopped working toward greater equality for all in the eyes of the law. I am deeply saddened by the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She spent her incredible career giving a voice to the voiceless and standing up for what is right. Her words and her legacy will live on in all those she has inspired. We will forever be grateful for her contributions to making our country a better place.”

Rep. Joe Neguse stated:

“A tremendous and devastating loss for our country. Rest In Peace to Justice Ginsburg, a true giant for civil rights, equality, and the rule of law. May her memory be a blessing.”

Sen. Michael Bennet stated:

“Few Americans have done as much as Ruth Bader Ginsburg to pull America closer to its ideals. Her tenacity, brilliance, and moral compass will be deeply missed, especially at this fraught moment. My thoughts are with her family and loved ones.”

Rep. Jason Crow stated:

“Our nation lost one of our greatest heroes and public servants today. My heart breaks as our nation mourns. May Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Rest in Peace, and may our country find a path forward that honors her spirit of justice, equality, and dignity.”

Attorney General Phil Weiser, who served as a law clerk for U.S. Supreme Court Ruth Bader Ginsburg, released the following statement:

“Our nation mourns the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, an iconic leader, jurist, and role model. Justice Ginsburg changed my life, teaching me about equal justice under the law and what outstanding legal work looks like—an important life-long lesson. For millions around the world, her memory will continue to be a blessing.

“Justice Ginsburg’s passing on the eve of the Jewish New Year adds further meaning to a time that calls out for healing and renewal. My heart aches for her family and the broader family of clerks and mentees who have lost a devoted teacher and inspiration. I will miss her deeply and will continue to work to meet her high expectations for justice and rigorous legal work.”