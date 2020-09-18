LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A Lakewood police officer shot and killed a person who is suspected of being responsible for a fatal shooting in a Walmart parking lot Friday morning. The initial shooting in the parking lot was at the store at 4th and Wadsworth Boulevard and it appears there were many shoppers there at the time.
The shooter fled from the parking lot scene and responding officers quickly caught up with that person less than a block west of the Walmart. They fatally shot that person in the midst of an exchange of gunfire. That happened close to the Grease Monkey auto repair shop on West 4th Avenue and close to nearby homes just west of Wadsworth.
No police officers were hurt.
Lakewood Police are currently working a homicide and officer involved shooting near 4th and Wadsworth. Please avoid the area. There is no danger to the public.
— Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) September 18, 2020
Authorities asked people to stay away from the scene while the investigation takes place.
Some homes near the second shooting scene reportedly have bullet holes in them.