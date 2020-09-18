BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) — Weld County Deputies seized more than $95,000 worth of illegal narcotics during a traffic stop in Brighton last Thursday. K9 Viper, and deputy handler Larry Neugebauer, located the drugs after the suspects vehicle left a known drug house.
According to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, Viper found 3.76 pounds of methamphetamine and 5.5 pounds (or 2.9 kilos) of cocaine. Meth currently sells for an estimated $6,000 per pound and cocaine sells for $29,000 per kilo.
The traffic stop, which happened near 168th Avenue and 9th Street, happened on Sept. 10. Viper conducted an open-air sniff of the vehicle, and alerted to the scent of narcotics.
Two women were inside the vehicle at the time of the stop. The sheriff’s office says the driver admitted there were drugs in the vehicle before they were located.
This is the second major drug bust of the last couple weeks in Weld County. Recently WCSO and Colorado State Patrol found more than $500,000 worth of meth in a truck.
