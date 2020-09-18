In Summer Of Racial Reckoning Jeremiah Attaochu Found Voice With BroncosJeremiah Attaochu had reservations about speaking in front of thousands of people at first, but he knew he had to.

Colorado Schools Can Choose Between Football Now Or Football In The SpringSchools have until Monday so the organization can build schedules for one of two seasons that will offer teams at least six games during the 2020-21 school year.

Fantasy Football: Start Ben Roethlisberger, Sit Drew Brees In Week 2The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down the reasons why Big Ben, not Drew Brees should be in your starting lineup this week.

CHSAA Announces Details For Fall, Spring Football SeasonsThe Colorado High School Activities Association has announced details for the newly-approved fall high school football season, and for the spring football season coming in 2021. The administration gave districts the choice of which season to compete in in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michael Spencer: 'Hard To Pick The Broncos Right Now, Given Their Rash Of Injuries'CBS4's Michael Spencer looks at the Denver Broncos' tough Week 2 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road.