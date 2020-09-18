DENVER (CBS4) – More than $2.8 million in funds from the Antiterrorism and Emergency Assistance Program will go toward helping victims of the 2019 shooting at STEM School in Highlands Ranch, U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn announced Friday.
On May 7, 2019, two students fired weapons in the school. Kendrick Castillo was killed while trying to save other students. Several other students were wounded by gunfire.
“At the time of the incident, there were 20 other students and a teacher in the classroom and many indirect victims, including the 1,827 students at the school, their families, 160 school staff members and law enforcement and emergency personnel who responded to the scene,” officials stated.
Officials said the funds will be used to reimburse organizations for immediate, necessary services provided to the victims and will provide ongoing healing and resiliency services to the students, families, employees and first responders.
“Services include meetings with a national school crisis and bereavement expert for students, parents and staff; STEM School Resiliency Center expenses, including mental health services and training for clinicians and a resiliency coordinator; supplemental victim compensation expenses; victim security at court proceedings; and mental health services for first responders,” according to the statement released by officials.
“Our hope is that these funds will help the victims of this senseless tragedy continue forward in their healing process,” Dunn stated. “The Department of Justice and my office will never forget Kendrick, the STEM family, and the entire Highlands Ranch community.”
One of the teenage shooters, Maya “Alec” McKinney, was sentenced to life in prison, plus 38 years, with the possibility of parole.
In September 2019, a judge found that McKinney’s alleged accomplice, 19-year-old Devon Erickson, could be prosecuted on 44 charges that include murder and attempted murder. Erickson pleaded not guilty in January to first-degree murder and 16 other charges. Erickson was scheduled to face a jury trial this month but court records show the trial has been vacated through the end of the year.