FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is investigating cases of pets being poisoned and shot. Last week two dogs named Liberty and Jake escaped from their yard near the Lincoln Park area.
Investigators said Jake returned to the home alone with a head wound. After a days-long search, deputies found Liberty dead about 10 minutes from their home.
“It was super sad, super just devastating,” said Sheriff Allen Cooper.
Two other dogs were recently poisoned and found in the Whitehorn area near the Chaffee/Fremont County border. Sheriff Cooper said it’s too soon to say if the cases are related.
“Not at this point, don’t know whether this is an isolated incident. We simply don’t have enough facts to make an assumption,” said Sheriff Cooper.
The owner of the dogs that were poisoned is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office at 719-784-3411 or Crime Stoppers at 719-275-STOP.